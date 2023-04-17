Guide dogs offer vital support to people with visual impairments.

But covid lockdowns and restrictions meant that the training of guide dogs had to be paused in the UK.

One of the most important roles in training guide dogs is played by the foster family.

Nina went to find out about the problems covid caused for training potential guide dogs.

Foster family Thomas, Daniel, Jessica and their Dad, Steve, who is also a guide dog user, pop in and chat to Nina about why they foster guide dogs.