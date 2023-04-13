The stars of the women's Great Britain team managed to fly into the history books by winning their first-ever team gold at the European Gymnastics Championships.

Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton put on a star performance to claim the top prize in Turkey.

They scored 164.428 points to grab the top spot, with Italy claiming silver and the Netherlands claiming bronze.

BBC Sport reporter Betty Glover sent us this report.