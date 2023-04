Pinch, punch, first of the month but the first of April also means it's April Fools' Day!

You might be playing some pranks on your friends and family - but where does this strange tradition come from?

April Fools' has been celebrated in the UK since the beginning of the 19th century but there are lots of different theories and explanations about where it originally came from.

Hayley's been taking a look at the history behind it.