Possibly the most famous moustached-plumbers in the world hit the big screen this week as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is released.

You wanted to know if the actors felt nervous when taking on such big roles from the world of gaming - so we asked for you.

We got the chance to meet the film's stars - Chris Pratt (Mario) and Charlie Day (Luigi) and put your questions to them and threw in a game of 'who's most likely to' for good measure.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas from 5 April.