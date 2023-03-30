A new gardening campaign called Let It Grow has been launched by the BBC.

The campaign wants to help people transform dull, grey outdoor spaces into wild and colourful ones by growing flowers and vegetables.

Hayley chatted to Blue Peter's Mwaksy all about how Blue Peter is getting involved.

For a limited time, when you apply for your Blue Peter Green Badge, you'll receive a free pack of sunflower seeds.

Watch the video to find out more!