Why do the clocks go forward?

On Saturday night at 1am the clocks will go forward by one hour - which means we lose an hour in bed, but on the plus side, we get more daylight in the evening.

It's a sign that spring has officially arrived and the UK will change to a new time zone called British Summer time.

The clocks always change on the last weekend of March each year in the UK, and in 2023 it falls on Sunday 26 March.

You'll need to remember to change the clocks in your house but if you have a phone, tablet or computer, you shouldn't need to worry as they normally reset to the new time themselves.