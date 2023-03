A scientist has just embarked on a quest to live in an underwater house for 100 days.

Dr Joseph Dituri is staying in the small room which is 9m underwater to research the impact on the human body.

If he stays the whole 100 days he'll set a new record for the amount of time anyone's lived beneath the waves.

The room he's staying in is only 9m by 9m which Dr Joseph says is the same size as the space capsules we're likely to send to Mars!