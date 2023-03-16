Teacher's strikes: Children question Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Newsround viewers have been asking Education Secretary Gillian Keegan about strikes, how the government's education department is run and what she thinks makes an outstanding school.
Teachers in England have been going on strike this week over issues like pay and working conditions.
It is something that has affected a lot of you so Jenny and three pupils went along to meet Gillian Keegan, the MP in charge of education in England, and her her YOUR questions.