What is neurodiversity? Mateo, Riley and Lucy-Lu tell their story
This week is Neurodiversity Celebration Week, and we have been learning all about what neurodiversity is.
It's a word used to describe different conditions that affect the way people think and communicate with the world around them.
Three of our press packers - Mateo, Riley and Lucy-Lu, told us their experiences.
In their school, they have access to different things that help them throughout the day, but not everyone has access to the same support.