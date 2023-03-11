Gary Lineker won't be presenting Match of the Day for the time being, after a disagreement over what he is and isn't allowed to post on social media.

The former footballer tweeted criticising a government policy that prevents people arriving in the UK illegally by boats, from staying in the country.

However, BBC rules say that those working for the corporation have to remain impartial, meaning they can't publicly reveal their own personal opinions about politics or political decisions.

Other stars who appear on Match of the Day, such as Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have decided they won't appear on the programme either, in support of Gary Lineker.

The programme on Saturday 11 March will now "focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry," the BBC said.