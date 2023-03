How would you like to poke around inside someone's stomach?

Well, children in Kent in South East England are getting to do just that...well, kind of!

Students were able to do an operation on a fake patient with spaghetti and jelly for guts.

And they even practised stitching up wounds using vegan bacon.

It's all part of a new project which is giving kids the chance to see what it's like to work in medicine.

Take a look!