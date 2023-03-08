Eleven-year-old Maisie has overcome her fear of dogs to take part in one of the world's biggest dog shows!

Crufts begins on 9 March and thousands of dogs and their owners will be battling it out at this year's competition, including Maisie and her pet, Dennis.

Up until 2020, Maisie was terrified of dogs, but as she explains the coronavirus meant moving in with her gran and her eight dogs during lockdown.

Maisie faced her fears and now she and Dennis are the best of friends.