Studying for your exams can sometimes make you feel a bit stressed or worried, so we've put together some top tips to help you feel more relaxed.

This time of year can get pretty busy at school, with SATs exams taking place next week.

You might be feeling under a bit more pressure than usual with the extra revision work, but fear not, Newsround is here to help.

Hayley is here with five top tips to help you feel calmer and more confident ahead of your exams.