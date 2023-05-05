Dog beach bans comes into force across the UK
As the UK weather warms, many of us may head to the coast with our pets coming along for the trip.
But this summer, dog owners could be fined for taking their pooches to certain beaches.
It's because of rules which have come into force banning dogs from going to certain beaches across the UK. The rules are annual - they come into effect every year.
What are the rules about dogs on beaches?
The majority of beaches across the country allow people to walk their dogs from 1 October to 30 April every year.
However many local councils have introduced restrictions which will remain in place from May through to September.
The bans are enforced under a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), with complete bans introduced in some places and partial bans in others.
A partial ban could include things like dog owners having to keep their pets on leads, or only walking them on promenades rather than the actual beach.
Council officers can issue fines to individuals who don't comply with the order.
Why are dogs banned on certain beaches?
The aim of the restrictions is to keep beaches clean and safe during the busier summer period, particularly when lots of children are visiting the coast.
Although many people clean up after their dogs, poo left behind on beaches by others can be a major health hazard, especially during times where more people are visiting beaches.
The rules around dogs visiting beaches don't apply to guide dogs.