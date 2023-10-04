World Teachers' Day: Send us your messages
Thursday 5 October is World Teachers' Day.
It's a time to celebrate teachers and teaching staff from all around the world helping to provide people with a good education.
Being a teacher is an important job that can have a real impact on the lives of others through learning and encouragement.
Teachers can play a big part in helping their students learn more about the world around them.
Do you have a positive message for your teacher? Why not give them a shout out below and your comment might get a feature on the programme! Remember - you can't use full names, but you can use shortened names like 'Mr H' or similar.
What's the theme for this year?
The theme for World Teachers' Day this year is: "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".
Unfortunately, many parts of the world don't currently have enough teachers, with factors like poor working conditions making it more difficult for schools and other learning environments to attract teaching staff.
The 2023 theme is all about ending the fall in the number of teachers across the globe and instead pushing for an increase in the number of people taking up teaching.
It also aims to look at the ways in which current education systems, societies, communities and families can help recognise, show more appreciation for, and actively support teachers.
