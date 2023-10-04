Link to newsround

World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain miss out on medal in men's final

Team GB misses out on medal at World Gymnastics Championships.

Great Britain's men's team just missed out on a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.

Team GB, led by Max Whitlock and made up of gymnasts Harry Hepworth, James Hall, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch, finished in fourth place at the competition.

They were just three points behind bronze medallists the United States.

Japan won gold, beating silver medallists China by just over two points. It's the country's first gold medal at a major international event since 2015.

Getty Images
Team USA (right) finished in bronze place while China (left) secured silver at the competition and Japan (middle) won gold

Want more of the latest from the World Gymnastics Championships?

Gymnastics World Championships 2023: Courtney Tulloch on GB's chances

Your guide to the Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles makes history with AMAZING vault

Reuters
Japan's men's team celebrating their victory at the World Gymnastics Championships

Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, who recently returned to the sport after a long break, told the BBC it was hard to miss out on a medal at this year's championships after his team won bronze in 2022.

"Of course it's difficult in many ways, but there are so many positives we can look at," he said.

"I think everyone did a great job. There are definitely things we can work on for next time and there are learning curves [for] Paris [Olympics in 2024].

"But I think overall we need to be positive. We did well and the guys have come together and we did our jobs."

Getty Images
Team GB, led by Max Whitlock (pictured) narrowly missed out on a medal

James Hall said he was "super proud" of the team and the bond him and his teammates have created.

"This [championship] maybe wasn't what we wanted it to be today," he explained.

"But we had new routines, people going for perfect landings and perfect executions and sometimes you can't quite pull it off."

The championships continue, with the women's team final taking place on Wednesday 4 October.

More on this story