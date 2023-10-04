World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain miss out on medal in men's final
Great Britain's men's team just missed out on a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.
Team GB, led by Max Whitlock and made up of gymnasts Harry Hepworth, James Hall, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch, finished in fourth place at the competition.
They were just three points behind bronze medallists the United States.
Japan won gold, beating silver medallists China by just over two points. It's the country's first gold medal at a major international event since 2015.
Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, who recently returned to the sport after a long break, told the BBC it was hard to miss out on a medal at this year's championships after his team won bronze in 2022.
"Of course it's difficult in many ways, but there are so many positives we can look at," he said.
"I think everyone did a great job. There are definitely things we can work on for next time and there are learning curves [for] Paris [Olympics in 2024].
"But I think overall we need to be positive. We did well and the guys have come together and we did our jobs."
James Hall said he was "super proud" of the team and the bond him and his teammates have created.
"This [championship] maybe wasn't what we wanted it to be today," he explained.
"But we had new routines, people going for perfect landings and perfect executions and sometimes you can't quite pull it off."
The championships continue, with the women's team final taking place on Wednesday 4 October.