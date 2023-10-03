10,000 oysters released onto manmade reef off north-east England coast
- Published
- comments
Around 10,000 oysters have been released onto a manmade reef off the North East coast of England.
The newly created reef is the size of a football pitch and it's hoped it will help to remove pollutants from the sea.
Conservationists said the underwater platform off the Whitburn coast near Sunderland should create a new marine ecosystem.
Oysters are hard-working molluscs and have been referred to as "ocean superheroes" for their ability to improve water quality.
What's happened?
The Wild Oysters Project has seen more than 750 tonnes of old stones and scallop shell lowered onto the seabed in recent weeks.
10,000 of the molluscs were then added by hand to the reef, which is a mile off the Whitburn coast.
It is part of plans to help tackle declining oyster numbers across the UK.
Oysters were once a popular delicacy on the North East coast, but national numbers have decreased by over 95% since the 1800s, due to factors including habitat loss, over-harvesting and pollution.
Experts say the reef should create a new marine ecosystem - more sea life - alongside the oysters.
The oysters will not be farmed to be eaten - it's hoped they may spread to other areas on the UK coast.
The molluscs help to create healthy coastal environments because each oyster is capable of filtering an incredible 200 litres of water a day, which improves water quality.
Celine Gamble from the Wild Oyster Project explained: "Native oyster reefs have disappeared from our British coastline and, with this, we have also lost the benefits that they bring such as providing essential habitat for other marine species.
"This new reef will give the native oyster population a chance to recover and kick-start the population's natural growth along our coastline," she added.