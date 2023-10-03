Head of C-3PO from Star Wars could sell for £1m at auction
The iconic gold head of C-3PO, the famous droid from Star Wars, is expected to sell for one million pounds at auction.
The head, which lights up, appeared in the very first Star Wars film released in 1977 and belonged to actor, Anthony Daniels.
Daniels has appeared as C-3PO in all of the main Star Wars movies and has also played the character in television spin-offs, including Ahsoka, which is currently streaming on Disney+.
The auction held by Propstore in London is a four-day live-streamed event, where fans or collectors can bid for items online.
A collection of more than 1,800 separate pieces of film and TV memorabilia is due to go on sale from 9 November.
Items include include Indiana Jones's whip and the shield used by Chris Evans when he starred as Captain America in the 2011 Marvel film Captain America: The First Avenger.
Both of those items are also expected to sell for hundreds of thousands of pounds.