Ukraine plans official underground school for lessons during the war
- Published
- comments
Ukraine has been under attack since Russia invaded in February 2022.
For some people living there, they have learned to adapt to the war.
Schools for example have been holding lessons underground where the children can be better protected from the daily shelling and rocket attacks.
Now there are plans to build Ukraine's first official underground school in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv.
The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said: "Such a shelter will allow thousands of children to continue their in-person education safely even during missile threats."
Rocket attacks in Kharkiv happen often, the city has been a major target for Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Life for children in Kharkiv
Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city located about 19 miles (30km) away from the border with Russia.
The city was heavily bombed during the first weeks of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, which began in February 2022.
There was also fierce fighting in the streets as Russia attempted to capture the city, but their forces were eventually pushed back as the Ukrainian military began a counter-offensive.
Ukraine says more than 360 educational facilities, including schools, have been destroyed and more than 3,000 have been damaged since the start of the invasion.
According to the UN's children's agency Unicef, only a third of Ukraine's school-aged children currently study in-person because Russian attacks with missiles make it unsafe to do so.
Many of those pupils have been forced to attend classes in underground metro stations and other makeshift shelters - often without proper heating.
Kharkiv's mayor announced on social media: "it is here that we plan to build the first underground school in Ukraine."
Explaining how the school will be made safe, he said it: "will meet the most modern requirements for defensive buildings".
No details have been given yet on when the underground school might open, and how many pupils will be able to study there.
Underground lessons: 'This is our reality now'
Last month, more than 1,000 pupils in Kharkiv started their new school year in five underground train stations, in what have been nicknamed "metro-schools".
As children started to attend the underground schools. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at the time: "Lessons in the metro. Could you ever imagine that Ukrainian children will study in the underground? This is our reality now."
The students are ferried by buses, and study in two shifts, one set in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
Police and rescuers are on duty at each underground station just in case.
You can watch a 30-minute Newsround documentary Ukraine: The Children's Story on the BBC iPlayer.