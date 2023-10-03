Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2023: What do YOU want to ask pro gymnasts?
- Published
- comments
The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2023 are well and truly under way.
Taking place in Antwerp, a city in Belgium, we've already seen records broken by American legend Simone Biles, amazing performances from the British team, and there's still loads more to come.
Nina's in Antwerp for the finals, and she'll be chatting to gymnasts all week, so we want to know - what would you like to ask them?
Maybe you want to know how scary it is to do a flip on the beam?
Or maybe you want to be a gymnast yourself and you want to ask how they got to where they are today.
Whatever it is you want to ask, let us know in the comments below.