Dancing on Ice 2024: Celebs appearing on the next series
The new series of Dancing On Ice might not be on TV until next year - but we're already beginning to find out which celebs will be taking skating on our screens!
The programme will return for its 16th series in 2024, with a new line-up of twelve celebrity contestants hoping to impress alongside their professional partners.
We're still waiting to hear who'll be appearing on the judging panel - as well as who'll be presenting the new series.
But keep reading to find out which celebs have been confirmed so far!
Who's been confirmed so far?
Greg Rutherford
Presenter and ex-Olympic champion Greg Rutherford has been confirmed to be taking part in the new series.
The former long jump athlete, who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, said he wasn't feeling very confident but he'd be giving it his all.
"I'm in no way expecting to be very good at this at all, but I will work as hard as I possibly can to get as good as I can," he explained.
Amber Davies
Actress and West End star Amber Davies will also be appearing in the new series of Dancing on Ice.
Amber said: "I would definitely say that I'm an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don't want the adrenalin to get the better of me."
She also revealed that she's not had much previous practice on the ice.
"I can count on one hand how many times I've ice skated."
Hannah Spearritt
Actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, best known for being part of pop group S Club 7, will also be taking to the ice.
Hannah explained the main reason for signing up for the show.
"I`m really excited about learning a new skill. It's so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing."
Claire Sweeney
Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney will also be trying to impress the judges and the nation with her skills.
Claire said: "I'm really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!
"I've had to wear my boots around the house... I haven't stepped on the ice yet," she added.
Ricky Hatton
Former World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton was the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.
Ricky said he was feeling optimistic about his upcoming challenge.
He said: "If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.
"I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy," he added.