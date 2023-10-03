Black History Month: Train guard Asquith Xavier challenged the colour bar and changed British history
A train has been named after a railway worker who overturned a decision not to employ him because he was black.
Asquith Xavier wanted to become a guard at London's Euston station in 1966 but his application was rejected.
The decision not to employ him was based on his ethnicity and was an unofficial policy known as the "colour bar".
Train operator Avanti West Coast has since named one of its trains after him and said Mr Xavier had "left an incredible legacy".
Designers worked with the family of Mr Xavier - who died in 1980 - to create the train nameplate that also shows him working as a guard.
Who was Asquith Xavier?
Mr Xavier was part of the Windrush generation of people who moved to England from Dominica, an island in the Caribbean, in 1956.
After the Second World War many young men and women in the Caribbean answered an advert to help rebuild Britain where there were many different jobs to do.
They boarded a ship - the Empire Windrush - that left the Caribbean to travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic.
Mr Xavier initially worked for British Railways as a porter carrying luggage for travellers and eventually worked his way up to the position of guard at London's Marylebone station.
A train guard, also known as conductor, makes sure passengers are safe on the train. They also sometimes walk through carriages during journeys to check passengers' tickets.
When guards were no longer required at Marylebone station Mr Xavier applied for the same job at Euston station in central London.
Despite his experience, his application was rejected because of his ethnicity.
After negotiations with the National Union of Railwaymen (NUR) - who represented the rights of railway workers - British Railways changed their decision and announced that none of its future job opportunities in London would be closed because of someone's race.
What was the reaction?
Mr Xavier's daughter, Maria Magdalena-Xavier, said: "To think about what our father experienced, whilst applying for a promotion as a train guard at Euston station with the racial discrimination he faced, and now to this day - a train being named after him in his honour and recognising his important campaign - is truly amazing.
"I sincerely hope that the passengers on their train journey will take the time to look up and learn about our father's journey to justice."
Present day Minister of state for Transport Huw Merriman said: "Asquith Xavier's story and determination for fair employment is one that everyone should know, and I'm delighted to see his name adorn this train for passengers up and down the country to see and be inspired by."