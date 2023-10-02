Simone Biles is first woman to perform Yurchenko double pike vault in competition
Simone Biles has made history at the World Gymnastics Championships in Belgium, becoming the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault.
The American was making her return to the competition, this year held in the city of Antwerp, after she took a two-year break from the sport to work on her mental health.
The vault move - now renamed the Biles II in recognition of her achievement - helped the 26-year-old into first place in all-around qualifying.
Ten years on from her global debut in the city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 15.266 for landing the Yurchenko double pike, which is rated as the most difficult jump in the women's scoring code.
Now, aged 26, Biles is the oldest American woman to compete at the World Gymnastics Championships.
During her career she has won 25 world medals, the most of any gymnast in history, and seven Olympic medals.
She also has five skills named after her - two on the floor exercise, two on vault, and one on the balance beam.
Biles had not competed internationally since pulling out of five of her six finals at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.
She later explained she had been suffering from a condition known as the "twisties" - a mental block where gymnasts can lose their sense of space in the air.
Simone Biles will next be in action in the Women's team final on Wednesday.