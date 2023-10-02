Liverpool unhappy with VAR after 'significant human error'
- Published
- comments
Football's governing body for referees has said a decision to disallow a goal scored by Liverpool's Luis Diaz was "a significant human error".
At 0-0, Diaz's goal was incorrectly ruled out by the on-field referees and the decision wasn't changed following a video assistant referee (VAR) check either.
Liverpool says the club will "explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution".
What happened and why was the goal disallowed?
The disallowed goal came in the first half of Saturday's match when the scores were level. Liverpool were already down to 10 men after Curtis Jones was sent off following VAR involvement.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz scored in the 34th minute, but the goal was ruled out by the on-field refereeing team for offside.
TV replays seemed to show that as Mo Salah played the ball forward, Diaz was being played onside by Tottenham defender Cristian Romero's outstretched leg.
After VAR looked at the offside, they confirmed to the on-field referee Simon Hooper, "check complete", meaning the referee could continue the game without changing the initial decision.
Now the governing body for referees, PGMOL, has admitted that VAR official Darren England and assistant Dan Cook should have notified Hooper the offside decision needed to be changed.
How did the offside mistake happen?
Normally, lines to show whether players are level with each other during an offside call are displayed on television, but that didn't happen on this occasion. The decision also seems to have been made much quicker than is usual for offside calls.
Despite this, BBC Sport understands the correct procedure was followed by the VAR team - up until the point where they communicated with the referee.
In what has been described by sources as a "lapse of concentration leading to a loss of focus", the failure came when VAR failed to tell the referee the offside decision needed to be changed.
In a statement PGMOL added: "The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials.
"This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene."
The VAR team was stood down from duty in other matches for the rest of the weekend.
PGMOL has also said a full review looking into the circumstances that caused the error will now take place.
Liverpool say the explanation is "unacceptable" and has called for a "review with full transparency".
What have Liverpool said?
Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side's defeat came in "the most unfair circumstances" with "crazy decisions".
Liverpool then published a statement on Sunday night saying that trust in VAR and how the rules of the game were applied had been damaged.
"Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL's admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.
"We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under", the statement continues, saying technology should make things easier for match officials, not harder.
"It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.
"That such failings have already been categorised as 'significant human error' is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.
"This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.
"In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."
What has been the reaction to the offside mistake?
Analysing the game, BBC Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer said: "This is going to put so much doubt into decisions that have gone on beforehand and that are going to go on in the future because of this.
"It is a monumental error."
Was Liverpool's statement a 'mistake'?
Not everyone agrees with the language used in Liverpool's statement. Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville called it a "mistake".
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "Liverpool's statement tonight is a mistake! Talk of exploring all options (what does that mean!!!) and sporting integrity are dangerous phrases along with being vague and aggressive."
Explaining that everyone makes mistakes, the former Manchester United defender said the apology should be enough.
"Sorry should be respected and not undervalued," he said.
You can tell us what you think about this story in the comments below.