Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Who was the first celebrity to leave?
- Published
- comments
The competitive phase of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 officially began on Saturday night, which means that someone sadly has to be the first to leave the show.
Actor Les Dennis was the unlucky celebrity to be eliminated first after failing to impress the judges in Sunday's dreaded dance off.
The 69-year-old and his professional partner Nancy Xu had to perform their Samba again after they finished last on the leader board.
Radio DJ Nikita Kanda and pro dancer Gorka Marquez were also in the bottom two but managed to convince the judges they deserved to stay in the competition after performing their Charleston again.
All four judges saved Nikita and Gorka, agreeing they had improved their performance.
Les said he hoped he had entertained the audience and thanked his partner for her patience.
"I've had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she's really put me through my paces. I did as well as I could for you, I hope!"
Nancy, who has previously been a Strictly semi-finalist, said this was a "short but a sweet journey".
"A lot of challenges we all know, but to see you every day improve yourself. I respect you so, so much."
What do you think? Did the judges make the right decision? Let us know in the comments section below!