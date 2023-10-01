New York: Record rainfall causes 'dangerous' flooding
Emergency services have been providing assistance to people in New York, in the US, after storms caused flash flooding in the city.
The local government has declared a state of emergency, which means extra support is being given to those whose homes are unsafe.
The tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, is under "flood watch" - impacting around 23 million people.
Many of New York's underground train systems and major roads have flooded, making it difficult to travel.
Up to 20 centimetres of rain fell on Friday, with Governor Kathy Hochul describing it as a "dangerous and life-threatening storm".
Although the rain has mostly eased, people are still being told to take care and not drive through flood waters, and more rainfall can't be ruled out.
Pictures and video footage posted on social media showed people wading through water reaching up to their knees and many also showed water pouring through ceilings and walls of subway stations and onto platforms.
More then 150 school buildings in the area have experienced some flooding and one school in Brooklyn, which is an area of New York City, was evacuated.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
Records are showing this has been the wettest September in New York City since 1882.