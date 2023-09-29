Norwegian family looking for lost earring find Viking artefacts
A family in Norway searching for a lost earring, has found something that's been lost for a lot longer - buried Viking treasure.
Using a metal detector, the Aasvik family was searching for the missing earring, when they stumbled upon several ancient items, including a bowl-shaped buckle, dating back more than 1,000 years.
Experts believe the artefacts were used in the ninth-century burial of a Viking woman on the small island of Jomfruland, off Norway's south coast.
The discovery was made under a large tree in the centre of the family's garden. A picture posted on social media showed the clasp and buckle with intricate engravings.
Experts knew there had been settlements on the island dating back hundreds of years, but evidence only went back as far as the Middle Ages, roughly five to six hundred years ago.
One expert said the buckle was more than 1,000 years old, dating from between the year 780 and 850.
Who were the Vikings?
The Viking age was from about AD700 to 1100. Many Vikings left their homes in Scandinavia and travelled by longboat to other countries, like Britain and Ireland.
The people of Britain called the invaders Danes, but they came from Norway and Sweden as well as Denmark.
The name Viking comes from a language called Old Norse. It means "a pirate raid". People who went off raiding in ships were said to be "going Viking". But not all the Vikings were bloodthirsty warriors.
Some came to fight, but others came peacefully to settle. They were farmers, and kept animals and grew crops. They were skilful at crafting, and made beautiful metalwork and wooden carvings.
Officials praised the Aasvik family for immediately telling the authorities about their rare discovery.
"We congratulate the family who found the first safe Viking-time find at Jomfruland," the Cultural Heritage of Vestfold and Telemark County Council wrote in a Facebook post.