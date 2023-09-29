Europe's oldest shoes found in Spanish cave
- Published
- comments
Archaeologists say they have found Europe's oldest shoes.
The sandals are woven from grass and are thought to be around 6,000 years old.
They were among a number of items discovered in a cave inhabited by bats in southern Spain.
Experts say that the prehistoric footwear shows the remarkable handicraft skills of the Neolithic communities.
What did scientists find?
The sandals were originally found in a cave in Andalusia during the 19th century and were part of a collection of more than 70 prehistoric objects found in the cave.
Other items discovered include baskets and a set of tools, with some objects thought to be around 9,000 years old.
However, scientists recently decided to take a closer look at some of the items.
They found that the shoes were made of several types of grass and other vegetable fibres, as well as other materials including leather and lime and were able to date them back to the Neolithic period.
María Herrero Otal, who was part of the study, said that the objects "are the oldest and best preserved set of plant fibre materials in southern Europe so far known".
Experts say that low humidity and cool winds in the cave meant that the shoes were able to stay surprisingly well preserved.
They were also impressed by the methods used to make the footwear.
Herrero Otal added: "The technological diversity and the treatment of raw materials documented highlights the skill of prehistoric communities."