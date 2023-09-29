Meta and Ray-Ban: Would you wear these AI smart glasses?
If you have ever watched any spy movies, you are likely to have seen someone wearing a pair of clever glasses that can help the wearer see through walls, translate languages and measure the height of a mountain, simply by looking at it.
The company behind Instagram, Meta, wants to bring these glasses to the real world.
What can smart glasses do?
OK, so while they can't look through walls (yet), the latest model of smart glasses are close to being an item James Bond would dream of.
With built-in Artificial Intelligence technology, the Meta smart glasses are voice activated and can perform a whole host of clever tasks.
The founder of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the new model of glasses in front of an audience in California on Thursday.
How do the Meta-Ray Ban glasses work?
He showed a few examples of things the glasses could help with, such as teaching you how to fix a leaky tap, instantly translating languages and livestreaming to your followers on social media.
They can also provide information about the landmarks in front of you.
For example, if you were looking at Buckingham Palace, it would give you facts and figures about the King's official home.
But many people say wearable technology like this has downsides.
What are the downsides to smart glasses?
There are concerns about privacy for the user and anyone they interact with.
Plus, there are worries from tech experts about cyber security.
They say criminals might try to hack into the technology behind the glasses and use them to access your private information and bank account details.
They're not cheap either - they cost just under $300 (about £250).
So we want to know, would glasses like these be something you would consider in the future?
