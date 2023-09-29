Australian Magpies: Why do they swoop?
- Published
- comments
The magpie is often seen as a mysterious bird, and many people feel that seeing one alone will bring bad luck.
Of course, it is just a superstition, but saluting them is said to be a way of avoiding the bad luck.
However, in Australia, people are being told to not interact with the birds at all.
It is because some use defensive behaviours like swooping down on passers-by, sometimes making physical contact with them.
In some parts of the country, pedestrians are being told to wear protective eye and head-gear, hold umbrellas (when it's not raining), and even wear sunglasses on the back of their heads to avoid being swooped on.
According to bird experts, a small number of male Australian magpies strongly defend their nests in the spring and summer months (August to November down under).
They do this because they think humans are a threat to their eggs or chicks.
It is suspected this behaviour has come about due to some people using aggression against the birds, though some people report being targeted by them with for no obvious reason.
People are being told to avoid areas where magpies are nesting, get off their bikes when travelling through parks, and if possible, walk in groups so they are less likely to be attacked.
Magpies are thought to be very intelligent creatures, and have the ability to remember up to 100 people and their faces.
In 2022, a group of five magpies even outsmarted scientists by removing tracking devices in a matter of hours.
Although lots of people find them a menace animal behaviourists say the magpie is misunderstood, and there's no need for them to be harmed.