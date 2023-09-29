Sycamore Gap: Famous tree at Hadrian's Wall cut down illegally
A famous tree, described as a "world renowned landmark" has been illegally cut down.
The tree was around 300 years old and stood beside a part of Hadrian's Wall called Sycamore Gap in the North of England.
In 2016, it was named Tree of the Year in a competition organised by the Woodland Trust.
Officials reported that it had been deliberately felled, which means cut down, overnight on Wednesday.
The National Trust said it was "shocked and saddened" by the loss of the tree.
What happened?
The tree was one of the UK's most photographed and was also known as Robin Hood's tree.
It had featured in Hollywood movies and was a much loved landmark in Northumberland.
The Northumberland National Park Authority said in statement "The famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down overnight. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled."
They asked visitors to avoid the site as they worked to identify what happened and to make the area safe.
Police in Northumberland say that they are investigating the felling.
They have arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of criminal damage.
Supt Kevin Waring said its loss had "caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond".
He added: "Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind.
"I am appealing to the public for information to assist us. If you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.
"Any information - no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be - could prove absolutely crucial to our inquiries."