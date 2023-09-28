Michael Gambon: Harry Potter stars pay tribute to Dumbledore actor
- Published
- comments
Actors from the Harry Potter films have been paying tribute to cast member Sir Michael Gambon, who played wizarding headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore.
Sir Michael has died at the age of 82 and played Dumbledore in six out of the eight Harry Potter films, from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
He also had a role in the two Paddington films.
Members of the Harry Potter cast have said how much they enjoyed working with him, and praised his acting skills.
Sir Michael Gambon
For young viewers, Sir Michael was best known for his role as the headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, a character he played in six of the Harry Potter films.
In 1998 he was given a knighthood, which gave him the title of sir. This was because of his services to drama.
He also starred in a special Christmas episode of Doctor Who in 2010.
Tributes from the cast
Co-star Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the films, said Sir Michael brought "immeasurable joy" to Harry Potter fans with his acting.
James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, said Sir Michael helped him with his acting and that he was a "legend".
Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy, Draco Malfoy's dad, and said working with Michael Gambon was his "greatest thrill".
Fiona Shaw who played Petunia Dursley said Michael Gambon was an excellent actor who loved TV, film and theatre.
(Michael Gambon) brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace
Ralph Fiennes, Voldemort actor, Harry Potter films