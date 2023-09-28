Minecraft Education: Design off-shore wind farms in a new world
Minecraft has put together a new plan to help young people learn about green energy.
Players will be encouraged to design and create a windfarm, as well as look after marine wildlife.
There are two worlds to play in - one by the sea and one in Windsor Great Park.
Minecraft says it wants people to learn more about living sustainably, and how to create a community.
The project is being run by The Crown Estate, which is the business in charge of the monarchy's lands.
This is why it involves Windsor Great Park - which is a huge park with lots of different species of wildlife living there. In this world, kids can be a conservation apprentice and learn how to look after the health of the park.
This will involve learning about the water cycle, food chains, conservation, and managing the environment.
The other world is called "Offshore Wind Power Challenge", and this one is all about sustainability by the sea.
You learn how to design and build a wind farm, then have to think about keeping the marine working well at the same time.
Minecraft hopes the new project will encourage more young people to consider jobs like engineering and conservation, to look after the planet's future.
Minecraft education has worked on environment-based projects before. Last year, it teamed up with BBC Studios for Frozen Planet II, where you could play from the perspective of animals like the penguin or the killer whale.
