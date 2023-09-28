Silvery gibbons: Rare baby born in Isle of Man wildlife park
- Published
- comments
A rare baby silvery gibbon has been born in a wildlife park in the Isle of Man.
Its mother - Slamet - comes from a very rare breed of gibbons that are endangered.
What are silvery gibbons?
They are primates that naturally live in Indonesia and there are only about 2,000 silvery gibbons in the wild.
They have silvery fur and long limbs, helping them swing from branch to branch in the jungle.
Staff at the wildlife park don't know whether it is a boy or a girl yet, as they want to give the baby time to bond with its mum before they try to inspect it.
Why are they so rare?
In the wild, the silvery gibbon is only found on one island called Java, in Indonesia.
The silvery gibbon is one of the most threatened primates because its habitat in Java is being destroyed by humans.
They are also under threat from the illegal pet trade, where people buy and sell them.
How are they being looked after?
There are 52 silvery gibbons in nine zoos across Europe. Slamet's baby was born in Curraghs Wildlife in the Isle of Man, which is one of the locations for helping the silvery gibbon's species develop.
Across other wildlife parks in Europe animals experts are looking after silvery gibbons, hoping they have more babies like this one.