Narnia coin: Special Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe coin released
- Published
We love a new coin here at Newsround and we know you enjoy a bit of cool currency just like us.
A new 50p coin has been released by the Royal Mint, celebrating the children's book, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.
It features a reproduction of an original illustration of Mr Tumnus and Lucy walking through the snow filled woods of Narnia, using computer programs to help make sure no detail is lost from the original illustration.
A selection of the special collectable coins will also feature colour printing.
The coin is part of the Royal Mint's Classic Children's Literature series and like every newly released coin, it will feature a portrait of King Charles II.
Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: "Today we are beyond thrilled to be unveiling an official collectable UK 50p coin celebrating the globally adored story of the Chronicles Of Narnia by CS Lewis to our popular series."
The Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S Lewis was first published between 1950-1956.
Known as portals novels, they feature children from our world travelling through secret doors into a mythical land of talking animals, mythological beats and evil queens.
More than 120 million copies of the novels have been sold, and the books have been printed in 47 languages.
The books span the entire history of Narnia, from its creation in The Magician's Nephew, to its eventual destruction in The Last Battle.