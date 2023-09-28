Where have all the Fifa games gone?
- Published
- comments
Video game company, Electronic Arts (EA) has removed previous Fifa games from online stores just before the release of its new game.
EA split from the FIFA brand last year after a partnership that included 38 video games, released each year, for nearly 30 years.
Now rebranded as EA Sports FC 24, this year's game is the first in the series not to have the FIFA name.
Has Fifa gone for good?
It is still possible to play some Fifa games through EA Play, the publisher's subscription service.
And, if you've already bought an old Fifa game online, you will still be able to download it again and it will still work.
Physical copies of previous Fifa titles may also be available in high-street shops and will still work if you've already got disc versions of the game too.
However, if you haven't already purchased one of the older Fifa titles and were planning on buying last year's Fifa 23 for example, that game and older versions are no longer available to buy.
A notice on the online video game platform, Steam said: "At the request of the publisher, EA Sports Fifa 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search".
So, there you have it. The game has also been removed from other online marketplaces, including the PlayStation store, but add-ons, such as commentary in different languages, are still available to download for Fifa 23.
EA Sports FC 24 is officially released on Friday, 29 September.