'Fairy Circles': What are they and why do they form?
Circular patches of bare ground, surrounded by plants and known as 'fairy circles' are natural formations that have puzzled experts for years.
Until recently they had only been seen in Namibia and Australia but a new study project by the University of Alicante, in Spain, has now counted 263 more sites in 15 countries where 'fairy circle like vegetation patterns' can be seen.
Researchers say comparing the different places they appear could help to solve the mystery of what actually creates the circles, and why they crop up where they do.
What causes 'fairy circles'?
This is a subject which is much debated among scientists, as where they come from isn't actually understood.
Some groups say that it is down to termites which live in nests underground, they eat plant roots leading to them dying and leaving bare patches of soil.
However, while some 'fairy circles' are in areas where termites live. other scientists say the bugs don't necessarily cause them.
Another theory is that the circles are formed when plants have to compete for water and nutrients - some thrive and some die.
Where are 'fairy circles' found?
One of the things that makes it difficult for scientists to study these circles is that they are found in remote areas, like deserts.
Before this study they were thought to be only found in Namibia and Australia, but satellite imaging has shown that the circular bare earth patches are much more widespread.
Using drone technology and satellites gave the team from the University of Alicante access to hard-to-reach places on three continents, including including the Sahel, Madagascar, and Middle-West Asia.
What did they find out?
Researchers found some common things about the places featuring fairy circles, they were very dry, desert environments with high temperatures, and soil low in nutrients with high sand content.
It's hoped the new map could also help people understand if there is a link to how many 'fairy circles' there are and the possible impacts of climate change in dry environments.