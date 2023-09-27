Women's Nations League 2023: Late strike gives Netherlands win over England
It was a mixed night for the home nations as all four teams were involved in the Women's Nations League - a new international women's football competition.
World Cup finalists England were beaten for just the third time under manager Sarina Wiegman as the Netherlands scored a late winner to grab victory over the Lionesses.
Wales also had a tough night as they went down to Denmark at home in Cardiff.
But it was better news for Northern Ireland and Scotland as they both picked up points in their matches. Keep reading to find out how all the home nations got on.
England
The Netherlands went ahead in the first half through a Lieke Martens opener - however there was controversy around the goal.
Replays showed there was an offside in the build-up, but as there was no video assistant referee (VAR) to help the officials the goal was given.
Arsenal's Alessia Russo equalised for the Lionesses in the second half but the Netherlands scored a dramatic 90th minute winner to take all three points.
The result means England drop to third in their group after two games.
Scotland
The other game in Group A saw Scotland secure their first Nations League point thanks to a late goal against Belgium at Hampden Park.
Scotland had gone 1-0 behind early on in the second half and the game looked as if it was heading towards a Belgium victory.
But Sophie Howard got on the end of this free kick deep into stoppage time to level the game and earn Scotland a 1-1 draw with the very last kick of the game, although Scotland remain bottom of their group.
Wales
It was a tough night for Wales as they suffered a big loss at home to Denmark.
They were already 2-0 down in Cardiff when a super strike from Jess Fishlock pulled a goal back for Wales.
However from then on it was all Denmark with former Chelsea forward Pernille Harder scoring a hat trick to make it 5-1.
The result leaves Wales bottom of Group C after two defeats in two games.
Northern Ireland
It was a terrific result for Northern Ireland in Belfast after they sealed a 1-0 win over Albania.
Lauren Wade scored the only goal of the match on her 50th international appearance for Northern Ireland - which was also manager Tanya Oxtoby's first home game in charge.
The win means Northern Ireland go second in Group B1 behind the Republic of Ireland, who beat Hungary 4-0.