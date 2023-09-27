Rosebank: Drilling at oil field approved despite climate concerns
- Published
- comments
Drilling has been approved at the site of the UK's largest untapped oil field, despite opposition over climate concerns.
Located 80 miles west of Shetland, north of mainland Scotland, the site known as Rosebank is estimated to contain enough oil to fill 500 million barrels.
Last month, 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) and peers sitting in the House of Lords, from all major political parties, raised concerns the field could produce 200m tonnes of climate damaging gas, carbon dioxide.
Those within the government that support the plans say getting more gas and oil will help make sure the UK has enough energy and that it will create lots of good jobs .
What is Rosebank?
Rosebank is an undeveloped oil field in the North Sea.
Located 80 miles west of Shetland, it's the UK's largest untapped oil field - which means the oil under the sea bed has not yet been extracted or used.
Oil was first discovered at the location in 2004.
The firms in charge of the Rosebank site, Ithaca Energy and Equinor previously said if extraction of oil started in 2026, then Rosebank could account for 8% of the UK's total oil production between then and 2030.
It has been predicted that Rosebank could produce 69,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak.
Why is digging for oil controversial?
Oil and gas are important sources of energy that are used all around the world - they are known as fossil fuels.
However, burning fossils fuels for energy for homes, businesses and travel also produces significant amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, climate change and pollution.
The UK government has committed to plans to help the country cut emissions to 'net zero' by the year 2050.
Net zero involves achieving a balancing act, removing the same amount of greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere that have been pumped into it. If greenhouse gas emissions are significantly cut down, then the target becomes much more achievable.
But critics argue that projects like drilling for more oil in the North Sea won't help to achieve that aim.
When approving Rosebank, regulators say net zero considerations had been taken into account when making the decision.
The government's Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho added that oil and gas were still an important part of how the UK produces energy.
"It makes sense to use our own supplies from North Sea fields such as Rosebank," Coutinho said.
"The jobs and billions of pounds this is worth to our economy will enable us to have greater energy independence, making us more secure against tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."
Russian oil continues to be exported around the world and selling oil and gas to other countries is a big part of Russia's economy.
Countries like the UK and US have significantly reduced the amount of oil used from Russia in response to the war in Ukraine.
Will Rosebank help with the cost of living crisis?
Opponents argue the oil and gas produced from Rosebank will be sold at world market prices, so the project will not cut the cost for energy bills in the UK.
MP Caroline Lucas, who is a former leader of the Green Party and campaigns on environmental issues, said: "It won't make the slightest difference to people's energy bills!"
The Norwegian oil company Equinor - which is the majority owner of Rosebank - confirmed that if the UK needs Rosebank oil, it would have to buy it at the same price as other countries.
Environmental criticism
Criticising the decision, MP Caroline Lucas, described the oil drilling at Rosebank as the "greatest act of environmental vandalism in my lifetime".
Describing Rosebank as "morally obscene", she says the current government "must be held accountable for its complicity in this climate crime".
It's not just the Green Party who've criticised the plan.
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf commented on the decision, saying: "I'm disappointed Rosebank has been given the go-ahead.
"That isn't climate leadership. It is climate denial".
In a string of posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the first minister said that he's concerned that "the majority of what is extracted from Rosebank will go overseas, not remain in Scotland or the UK".
He added that: "We recognise the significant contribution the oil and gas sector makes to Scotland. However, our future is not in unlimited oil and gas extraction. It is in accelerating our just transition to renewables.
"New oil and gas fields being approved risk the pace of that transition."
North Sea oil has been a big part of the Scottish economy and has created a lot of jobs in places such as Aberdeen, often called the the oil capital of Europe.
The UK government's independent advisers on climate change, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), have also expressed concern about the plans.
Last year, it called on the government to cut fossil fuel consumption and move towards renewable-based energy.
However, the opposition Labour party has said that it won't reverse the decision if they get into power after the next general election, which is expected to take place next year.
What has been the UK government's reaction?
The government has welcomed the regulator's decision to approve the Rosebank development and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the plans.
He insists the UK will still need oil and gas in its transition to renewable energy, and says the oil field development is "the right long-term decision for the UK's energy security".
"You don't reach net zero by wishing it," Mr Sunak said in a post on X.
Gilad Myerson, the executive chairman of Ithaca Energy - a company with a 20% stake in the project said: "The objective is to make sure the [greenhouse gas] emissions per barrel is as low as possible."
He added that the project "will be providing over 1,600 jobs".