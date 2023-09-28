Women's Super League 2023/4: Your guide to the new football season
The Women's Super League is back this weekend and if last season is anything to go by, this year could be another exciting close contest!
Chelsea are the reigning league champions and have secured six out of the last seven WSL titles.
However, the last two seasons have gone down to the final matches and with several clubs making big summer signings, there's plenty of other teams in the running to end their winning streak.
So what can we expect to see this season? Keep reading to find out!
Chelsea dominance?
The 2022-23 season went down to the final day, with the top spot place being a toss up between Chelsea and Manchester United.
In the end it was Chelsea who came out on top, winning the league for the fourth season in a row.
Emma Hayes' side beat Reading who finished the season bottom of the table and were relegated after eight years in the league.
The big question this season is whether Chelsea can now make it five league titles in a row? They'll certainly have plenty of competition.
Despite finishing runners-up, Manchester United had an immense 2022-2023 season, especially considering they were only founded five years ago.
They proved Chelsea's closest rivals in the title race, ending up two points behind in second place, as well as runners-up to them in the FA Cup - the best they have fared in both.
Could they go one better this time round?
Arsenal star strikers Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are set to make their return to the pitch in the near future after they recovered from serious injuries, in what will be a huge boost for the North London side.
Manchester City, Aston Villa and Everton all finished in the top six last season and will also have eyes on closing that gap to the top.
Summer signings
A busy summer transfer window saw several teams make some big signings.
England striker Alessia Russo joined Arsenal on a free transfer following her departure from Manchester United this summer.
United had turned down two world-record bids from Arsenal in January, but signed the striker after her contract with the Reds expired.
Russo became Arsenal's third signing, following the arrivals of defender Amanda Ilestedt and striker Cloe Lacasse.
While Chelsea may have lost the likes of their captain Magda Eriksson and star player Pernille Harder, who both left to join Bayern Munich over the summer, they have also been busy making new additions to their squad including striker Catarina Macario and defender Ashley Lawrence.
Manchester United have added Brazil international Geyse, a Champions League winner last season with Barcelona, to their squad.
They also signed Japan international Hinata Miyazawa, who picked up the Golden Boot award at this summer's World Cup after scoring five goals in four games.
In fact, the WSL had almost 100 players representing their nations at the recent World Cup, the most of any league in the world.
Who's been promoted?
Bristol City are back in the top flight after a two-season absence having won the Championship title under manager Lauren Smith.
The Robins spent five seasons in the WSL from 2011 to 2015 and four seasons from 2017 to 2021.
Their highest previous finish was second in 2013, when they were known as Bristol Academy.
The club also confirmed that Ashton Gate will be their new permanent home, which they will share with the men's Championship club as well as the Bristol Bears men's English Premiership rugby team.
With a capacity of 27,000 Ashton Gate will become the second biggest ground in the WSL.
Ten new players have been signed, including midfielder and new captain Megan Connolly from Brighton, goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese on loan from Arsenal and Jess Simpson, also on loan from Manchester United.
Premier League grounds
The WSL has been gaining popularity in recent years and the Lionesses victory at Euro 2022 resulted in a 170% increase in attendances last season according to the FA.
As a result, this season will see a number of matches taking place at Premier League grounds, with three of those coming in the opening round.
Arsenal will play five WSL games at the Emirates this season, champions Chelsea will have four matches at Stamford Bridge including their opener against Tottenham this Sunday.
It has also been confirmed that both Manchester derbies will be played at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium respectively.
And Leicester City women now share the King Power Stadium with the Foxes' men team.
Opening weekend fixtures
Sunday 1st October
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Liverpool
Bristol City v Leicester City
West Ham United v Manchester City
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur