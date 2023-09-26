HS2: What is it? What route will it take? Is it still going ahead?
You may have heard people talking about HS2 recently or seen it in the news.
There is speculation that plans for a high-speed rail link between Birmingham and Manchester could be cancelled.
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly thinking about scrapping that section of the controversial project due to rising costs and a decision is expected this week.
Those who support HS2 say it will improve transport times, create jobs and help the country's economy.
However critics are worried about how expensive the project will be as well as its impact on the countryside, people's lives and wildlife.
But what is HS2 and what's the latest we know about the railway line? Keep reading to find out more about the high-speed project.
What is HS2?
HS2 is a huge project that aims to create a high-speed rail network between London and major cities in the Midlands and Northern England.
It stands for High Speed 2 as there is already a high-speed line in the UK which links St Pancras International Station in London to the Channel Tunnel (also known as the Channel Tunnel Rail Link).
New trains will run on HS2 lines with a top speed of 250 miles an hour (322 km/ph) - the aim is to cut journey times and make it easier to travel across England.
It's hoped HS2 will create jobs and grow the UK economy outside London.
But the project has faced delays and concerns over the exact route and increasing costs - which is now estimated to be more than £70 billion.
When did work on HS2 start?
Labour first introduced the idea of HS2 in 2009 when the party was last in government and the project has been backed by successive Conservative governments since 2010.
In January 2012 it was announced that HS2 would go ahead, and that the project would be divided into two phases.
Phase one would run from Birmingham to London.
Phase two would extend the route further north and be broken into two separate parts to reach to Manchester and Leeds.
There would be a line from Birmingham to Crewe (Phase 2a), and another line from Birmingham with one route going to Leeds and the other going to Manchester (Phase 2b).
Work on Phase one of the route began in 2017.
HS2 Phase one - London to Birmingham and West Midlands
Work has already started on the first phase, linking London and the West Midlands.
It was due to link the cities by the end of 2026, but due to delays it's now expected HS2 trains will carry their first passengers between London and Birmingham between 2029 and 2033.
HS2 Phase two (2a) - Birmingham to Crewe
Work on this phase has not yet started.
The government confirmed in March 2023 that construction between Birmingham and Crewe would be delayed by two years to cut costs.
It had previously said that the line from Birmingham to Crewe was "on track" to be completed between 2030 and 2034.
HS2 Phase two (2b) - Birmingham to Leeds and Manchester
In 2021 the government announced that the Leeds leg was being scrapped over concerns about the cost.
It was decided that existing railway routes would be upgraded for HS2 trains, instead of building new ones.
There are now suggestions that the already-delayed Birmingham to Manchester leg could also be cancelled.
What's the latest news on HS2?
The latest news affects Phase 2b plans.
It's thought that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is thinking about scrapping plans for the HS2 high-speed rail link to run from Birmingham to Manchester due to rising costs.
Critics of such a move include the Labour mayors of Greater Manchester and London - Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan - as well as business leaders.
But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested the scheme is "out of control" and former transport secretary Grant Shapps said the Government could not write an "open-ended cheque" if costs continue to rise.
A decision on the project's Manchester leg is expected in the next few days.
How much will HS2 cut journey times?
The government says the biggest cut to journey times would be between Manchester and London - from just over two hours to just over one hour - if this leg goes ahead.
HS2 is also expected to cut Birmingham to London journey times from one hour 21 minutes, to 52 minutes.
Travelling from London to Leeds currently takes two hours and 13 minutes. Under the original HS2 plans it would have taken one hour and 21 minutes but the latest proposals mean it will take one hour and 53 minutes.
What are the arguments for HS2?
Supporters of HS2 say it will make travelling much quicker as the trains will travel at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour (mph).
The UK's rail network was mostly built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago, so many people think it's time for an upgrade and the project will provide better transport links.
The Department for Transport has previously said that the project will triple the number of people able to take the train across the entire route.
Some companies think it could be a really good thing as it should make it easier for people to get to work.
While it is being built, it is also expected to create thousands of jobs. People doing all sorts of work will be needed for it, from engineers to IT workers.
It's hoped that new jobs, and making it easier for people to travel, will also help give the country's economy a boost.
Some people have also argued that the project could have some long-term benefits for the environment.
For example more freight (goods) could be moved around by train rather than on the roads which would help cut carbon emissions as well as reducing the number of cars on the roads.
What are the arguments against HS2?
Many critics say the project is too expensive.
The cost of the project was originally estimated to be around £56 billion but the government has previously admitted the project is running over budget.
The last official estimate on HS2 costs added up to about £71 billion but some reports suggest costs might now be more than £100 billion, due to recent rises in inflation.
Many campaigners say this money would be better spent improving existing transport links.
There are also worries that the whole HS2 project, originally due to be completed by 2040, is running behind schedule.
One of the biggest arguments against HS2 is about its potential impact on the country's green spaces and countryside.
The Wildlife Trust claimed in a report that "the deep cut HS2 will make across the landscape could stop nature's recovery in its tracks."
Another criticism of the HS2 project has been the effect it will have on people's homes and businesses.
In some areas, houses might have to be demolished to make way for the line, so some people who don't want to leave aren't happy.
The government has been buying properties from people in areas which are affected.