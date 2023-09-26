Storm Agnes: First named storm of the season to bring wind and rain to UK
- Published
- comments
It's officially autumn and as the temperature cools there are some stormy days ahead.
The first named storm of the autumn and winter season is due to hit the UK and Ireland this week.
Storm Agnes will bring strong winds and heavy rains for many of us, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain over Wednesday and Thursday.
The storm was formed from a deep area of low pressure in the Atlantic which was enhanced by ex-Hurricane Ophelia which hit the north-east coast of the United States over the weekend.
Agnes will move in from the south-west and travel up through the Irish Sea to affect northern areas of the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for wind from Wednesday through until Thursday morning across the majority of the UK.
It's expected that winds could fetch up to 60mph in some places while coastal areas could see them reach up to 75mph.
There could be travel disruption because of this, with bridges being closed or ferry services cancelled.
Two areas in Scotland also have a yellow weather warning for rain, while other areas are still likely to be a bit wet too.
But haven't we already had two storms? Well, yes - Antoni and Betty swept the nation in August but these fell into the 2022-23 season.
The 2023-24 storm season started on 1 September and so a new set of names has begun - starting with Agnes.
Find out why storms have names and what they are for this new season, here.