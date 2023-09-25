Endangered Rothschild’s giraffe welcomed to new home in Scotland
- Published
- comments
Sifa the giraffe has a new home!
The five-year-old Rothschild's giraffe was welcomed to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling earlier in the week from his previous home at Dublin Zoo.
He's the first male giraffe here for over 10 years and has joined three female residents - Harriet, Bella and Ruby.
The four are said to be getting along well and Sifa has already "made himself right at home," according to Suzi Marshall from the safari park.
Suzy continued: "We are thrilled to welcome a new male into our giraffe tower.
"We are used to having an all-female group, so we were a bit taken aback by how tall he is, he's a good couple of feet taller than all our girls.
"We wanted to make him feel welcome as soon as he arrived, so we laid out a delicious dinner of willow.
"He started tucking in right away."
Sifa was taken from Dublin Zoo in a special transporter made for all 18 feet (5.4m) of him.
The giraffe not only had to travel by road but also by sea from Dublin to Holyhead.
A total of nine hours of travelling before Sifa could set eyes on his new home.
Rothschild's giraffes are endangered - there's thought to be less than 2,000 left in the wild.
Out in the wild, giraffe populations have dropped by about 30% since the 1980's.
Sifa's move was part of the European Endangered Species Programme.