School strikes: Schools to close in 24 areas of Scotland in Unison action
Strikes that will close many schools across Scotland are going ahead despite last-minute talks over pay this weekend.
The dispute is over pay for non-teaching school staff including janitors, cleaners and canteen workers.
The strikes will affect 24 areas in Scotland on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the vast majority of schools in these areas expected to close if action goes ahead.
What is a strike?
A strike is when a group of workers come together and agree to stop working.
Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work.
Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.
Why are strikes being held?
Over the weekend, Unison, which represents workers in schools, rejected a pay offer from Cosla - who represent local authorities in Scotland.
A deadline was set for Wednesday last week for Cosla to make an improved pay offer - this was extended while it asked for money from the Scottish government.
The Scottish government then made £80m of funding - which would have previously been used elsewhere within the council budgets - available to allow Cosla to offer a new pay deal.
The offer included a rise of about £2,000 a year for the lowest paid workers.
But after the latest offer was rejected, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison called for talks to continue to try and avoid future strike action.
However, some strikes that would have affected schools in Scotland have been called off, after the Unite and GMB unions said they needed to hear the opinions of their members over the latest pay offers.
It means there will not be any strikes or school closures in Falkirk or North Lanarkshire.
What is a Union?
A union, sometimes called a trade union is an organisation of workers from a particular job type or company. They aim to help improve conditions for their members where they work.
Could the school strikes be called off?
Mark Ferguson, Unison Scotland's chairman of local government, told the BBC that strikes could not be avoided unless "something really significant" came from councils.
He said: "It is the pay offer in itself but also there's been decades of under funding in local government and we've got some sympathy for local authorities on that basis.
"Our members feel very strongly that the under investment in local government, they're having to pick up the pieces of that and what they don't want is our communities suffering any further.
"Our members don't want to take industrial action - this is an absolute last resort. I'm a parent myself. But if we don't take a stand then the longer-term impact on our children is going to get far worse with the cuts."
Which schools will close?
Most of schools in the 24 areas affected are expected to close because of the Unison strike action, but some secondary schools have said they will open to older pupils.
Details of the 24 areas can be found below, but adults can also find out more information on council websites.
Where are the strikes being held?
Unison members will strike in schools in these 24 areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh City, Fife, Glasgow City, Highland, Inverclyde, Moray, North Ayrshire, Orkney, Perth and Kinross, Renfrewshire, Shetland, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire
BBC Scotland news correspondent Jamie McIvor explained what the likely impact on schools will be: "It currently looks like all schools in Edinburgh will shut but in East Dunbartonshire they'll remain open - though the effects of the strike could well be felt in other ways.
"In Glasgow, 29 secondaries will remain open to S4, 5 and 6 students but primaries are shut and younger secondary students will be at home.
"However, the overall impact of the strike will be noticeably less than would have been the case if the GMB and Unite were striking too. A lot depends on which union may be the stronger in a particular area."
The strikes will also not be as significant as last year's teachers strikes, when all schools in mainland Scotland were forced to close.
What has been the reaction to the strikes?
On Saturday, the National Parent Forum of Scotland, an organisation representing parents and carers, said it recognised the right to fair pay and better working conditions.
However, it said it was disappointed that talks had broken down, saying that it is "families, children and young people" in Scotland who will be disadvantaged as a result.
"For many these three days will not be able to be 'caught up' and instead increase an existing gap in learning," it added in a statement.