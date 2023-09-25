Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales through to quarter-finals
- Published
- comments
All the Home Nations won their matches at the Rugby World Cup in France this weekend, with two of the tournament favourites, Wales and Ireland, looking the most impressive.
Wales comfortably beat Australia 40-6 to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
Australia are one of rugby union's top teams, but are now facing elimination from the competition at the pool stage for the first time in their history.
Read onto find out all about the weekend's action...
Wales
For Wales, Gareth Davies, Nick Tompkins and captain Jac Morgan all scored tries, while Gareth Anscombe added 23 points (six penalties, one conversion, one drop-goal) to his team's total.
Wales next face Georgia on Saturday October 7, in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C game before the quarter-finals.
Ireland
Ireland beat current world champions South Africa 13-8 in Paris - their 16th straight win in a row.
Ireland's captain Johnny Sexton said: "We've got to make it count now."
"When you play against the reigning world champions, it's always going to be incredibly tough and it was."
Ireland are currently the world's top-ranked team and are favourites to win the World Cup, they now have a two-week break before their last game in Pool B against Scotland.
Scotland
Scotland still have a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals after a vital 45-17 win over Tonga.
Scotland had already lost to reining world champions South Africa in their first Pool B match and still have to play the top ranked team, Ireland.
It's crucial Scotland pick up points where possible to have any chance of qualification from their pool.
Having scored seven tries against Tonga, Scotland received a try bonus point - where a team is rewarded with an extra point for scoring four tries or more.
Scotland will hope for another bonus point victory when they play Romania on 30 September - but will be without captain Jamie Ritchie following a head injury.
In their final pool match, the team will more than likely have to beat Ireland for the first time since 2017, in order to qualify.
After the victory against Tonga, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell said: "It was a decent enough performance but we need to get better if we want to stay in this competition beyond the group stage."
England
Henry Arundell scored five tries in England's huge 71-0 victory over Chile.
The victory means England remain top of Pool D and are one step closer to a quarter-final spot, as their unbeaten run at the World Cup continues.
After scoring five times, Henry Arundell said: "Today, that was finding a way to win. We've always wanted to attack, and it's nice to see it come off in a game like that."
England are back in action on October 7 as they face Samoa in their final Pool D match.
World's best out of the World Cup?
Will France's captain Antoine Dupont, one of the biggest stars at this Rugby World Cup, play again at this tournament?
A head-to-head collision with Namibia centre Johan Deysel on Thursday resulted in a red card for Deysel and Dupont leaving the field with a fractured cheekbone.
Widely thought of as the world's best player, Dupont had to have surgery on Friday, but France are not yet ruling him out of the competition.
France are close to qualifying from Pool A having three wins from three games, so now it appears to be a race against time for Dupont to be ready for the start of the knockout phase on 14 October.
If you need a refresher or want to find out more about how the competition works, we have a handy guide to the Rugby World Cup just for you, or you can watch the video above for a quick recap.