Hollywood strike: WGA writers come to an agreement
It's been the biggest strike in Hollywood for more than 60 years.
Members of both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) have been on strike asking for better pay, working conditions and protection against AI replacing jobs in the future.
The action has disrupted production of films and TV shows for nearly five months but now WGA have come to an agreement with studio bosses.
Members of WGA still need to vote on whether to agree to the deal with studio bosses, and there are currently no signs of talks between studios and SAG.
The WGA leadership and union members need to agree a three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before they return to work.
Details of the deal still need to be finalised and the guild says it's not calling off the strike yet but "we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing".
The union also said: "Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last 'i' is dotted."
So does this mean Hollywood will be back up and running soon? Not quite.
Even if a deal is agreed, members of SAG are still on strike which means film and TV production will be disrupted.
Big films in production like Ghostbusters 4, Mufasa: The Lion King and Avatar 3 and 4, are reported to be impacted by the industrial action.
Financial experts estimate the writers' walkout has cost the US economy around $5 billion (just over £4 billion).
Why did WGA and SAG go on strike?
The Writers Guild of America started their strike on 2 May 2023 and members of the Screen Actors Guild joined strike action on July 13.
It's to do with the amount of profit made by the streaming giants.
Profit is how much money is made after all the films' expenses have been paid. If a film cost £2million to make and it earned £5m in the cinema, it will have made £3m in profit.
More money is made by films and TV shows when they're repeated - this money is called residual.
The SAG argues that not only should actors' initial salary be higher, but they should also get a better split of the residual profit.
The WGA also say that the money they earn from streaming sites like Netflix and Disney Plus is much less than the earnings from a programme broadcast on TV and then repeated are calling for changes to the way they're paid.
Another reason they are unhappy is fears about AI. You've probably seen convincing computer-generated videos of famous people, or heard deepfakes of people's voices.
Actors and writers are concerned this technology will be used to replace humans.
The AMPTP said it would protect the digital images of actors, and require their permission for them to be used or changed, in what they called a "groundbreaking" proposal.
But the SAG's chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said that wasn't good enough, because extras - people who appear in the background of films - would be scanned and only paid for one day's work, but then have their likeness used forever without any further payments.
What do studios have to say about it?
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers say they've reached a "tentative agreement" with WGA.
It had previously said: "This strike has hurt thousands of people in this industry, and we take that very seriously.
"Our only playbook is getting people back to work."