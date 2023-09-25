Science ship EVNautilus captures footage of rare 'Dumbo' octopus!
It isn't hard to see why this octopus got it's name... the fins on the side of this rare octopus' head look like big ears.
Just like Dumbo the elephant, the Disney star with very large ears.
The "Dumbo" octopus uses these ear-like fins to help it glide through the water.
The curious creature can live at depths of up to 7,000 metres.
Deep sea cameras captured this footage of the rare creature.
"Dumbo" was filmed by a remotely operated Ocean Exploration Trust vehicle.
The octopus can be seen in the video using its ear-like fins to swim on an EVNautilus live stream.
The Exploration Vessel Nautilus is a research ship owned by a conservation charity called the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET).
Cameras captured the images at around 2,665m deep!
"Dumbo" octopus live the deepest of all octopuses and have a life span of an average of 3 years.
OET says that its mission is "exploring unknown regions of the ocean seeking out new discoveries in biology, geology, and archaeology".
It travels the seas and oceans looking at life and is currently exploring the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the north Pacific Ocean.