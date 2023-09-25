Link to newsround

Science ship EVNautilus captures footage of rare 'Dumbo' octopus!

Watch: Rare "Dumbo" octopus filmed on deep sea live stream

It isn't hard to see why this octopus got it's name... the fins on the side of this rare octopus' head look like big ears.

Just like Dumbo the elephant, the Disney star with very large ears.

The "Dumbo" octopus uses these ear-like fins to help it glide through the water.

The curious creature can live at depths of up to 7,000 metres.

Deep sea cameras captured this footage of the rare creature.

More stories...

Did you know that octopuses dream?!

Scientists capture rare footage of glass octopus

Scientists design super sucker octopus gloves

Ocean Exploration Trust
Unlike other octopus', the 'Dumbo' octopus doesn't have an ink sack and it can't change colour!

"Dumbo" was filmed by a remotely operated Ocean Exploration Trust vehicle.

The octopus can be seen in the video using its ear-like fins to swim on an EVNautilus live stream.

The Exploration Vessel Nautilus is a research ship owned by a conservation charity called the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET).

Cameras captured the images at around 2,665m deep!

"Dumbo" octopus live the deepest of all octopuses and have a life span of an average of 3 years.

OET says that its mission is "exploring unknown regions of the ocean seeking out new discoveries in biology, geology, and archaeology".

It travels the seas and oceans looking at life and is currently exploring the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the north Pacific Ocean.

More on this story