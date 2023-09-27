Boy, 16, wins World Stone Skimming Championship
- Published
- comments
You might enjoy skimming stones when you go the beach or lake, but would you be good enough to win a competition?
Finn was named the winner of the World Stone Skimming Championships on Sunday.
The 16-year-old from Scotland won the contest held on the tiny isle of Easdale in the Scottish Hebrides, which is 17 miles from the town of Oban and has a population of about 70 people.
The competition was first held in 1983 but was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. This is the first year since then it has taken place.
How do you win the World Stone Skimming Championships?
The competition was restricted to 350 entrants and the winner is the person who can skim a stone the furthest distance before it sinks.
Each competitor is allowed three skims, and their stones must bounce at least twice.
The championships are open to all ages and abilities, and in previous years has attracted entrants from all over the world.
This year spectators from as far afield as Australia came to watch, and were treated to performances from the Absurdist Pipe Band ahead of the medal ceremony.
Why is the competition held on a small island?
Easdale is one of the Slate Islands in the Firth of Lorn where stone was quarried for roofing slate from the 17th Century to the early 20th Century.
Small pieces of the island's slate are ideal for skimming over a distance across water.
The event is held in a flooded former quarry with everything organised and run by volunteers.
The championships are a major fundraiser for the community and take place towards the end of the usual tourist season.