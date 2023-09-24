Missing person poster reunites boy with missing Lego toy
This Lego toy was able to find its way back to its rightful owner, thanks to a missing persons poster and major search efforts.
Jack lost his favourite toy on his walk to school, a mini replica of himself named 'Lego Jack'.
The 10-year-old even made his own missing person poster, which read: "He's very special to me. Reward £2" for anyone who found his Lego friend.
And it worked! Jack and Lego Jack have now been reunited after someone found the plastic figurine.
Lost! Has anyone seen this Lego man?
Jack lost his toy Lego figure on the way to school after only a few weeks of owning him.
"I went to show my friend my figure and when I realised it wasn't there I was really sad" - and so Jack's search mission began!
Using creativity and determination, Jack created a missing person poster asking other people to help find Lego Jack and even offered a reward of £2 for his safe return.
A happy reunion for Jack and Lego Jack
Jack's mum was not hopeful and thought finding the small plastic toy was "a needle in a haystack".
But Lego Jack became famous across Cumbria as the unusual missing person's poster - usually used for people or pets - spread the word about the missing Lego toy.
The social media post was shared 154 times, and someone who had seen the poster spotted the infamous Lego Jack.
"The person who did find it was somebody that we knew and she used to go to his school" said Jack's mum.
However, Jack's mum did not have £2 to reward the hero for returning Lego Jack. So they were given a box of chocolates and a big thank you from human Jack instead!
He said: "Thank you very much for finding my Lego man. I didn't think anyone would find it."