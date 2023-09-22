Taylor Swift: First ever academic conference all about the popstar to be held
Fancy sitting through three days of talks all about superstar musician Taylor Swift? Well, researchers are going to be gathering in Australia to do exactly that!
Although she's already the subject of university courses in the US, the "Swiftposium" will be the world's first international academic conference to study and dicsuss her.
It'll examine the impact the singer has had on everything from the music industry to culture and business.
The conference is being held in Melbourne in February - the week Taylor Swift is taking her Eras Tour down under - and organisers say she's more than welcome to drop by the three-day event.
Jennifer Beckett from the University of Melbourne is the organiser of the Swiftposium. She said: "She's quite a phenomenon.
"Taylor Swift really does have a very concrete impact globally, across things that affect all of us," Dr Beckett said, pointing to things like the role of women in industry, entertainment law, and even economics.
"World leaders are begging for her to bring the Eras Tour to their country because of the economic benefits that it brings," she added.
The symposium will discuss Swift's influence, fandoms, and her impact on discussions around things like gender and identity.
The 33-year-old has become one of the highest-earning and most-decorated artists of all time and her current Eras Tour crashed ticketing sites because it was so popular.
Experts are even talking about how she boosts the economy of the countries and cities she visits on her tour, calling it "Swiftonomics".
It's hoped fans will be able to get their hands on tickets too - that's if they're not already shaking it off while she's on tour!